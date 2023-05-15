Ronan murder accused felt sickened when good friend was stabbed

Ronan Kanda, aged 16, died from his injuries

Defenceless 16-year-old Ronan Kanda died after being stabbed in the chest during an attack near his home, in Mount Road, Lanesfield, Wolverhampton on June 29 last year.

Giving evidence on Monday, a 16-year-old defendant accused of being involved in the killing described the victim as "my own friend"at Wolverhampton Crown Court. He told the jury that it had been a "mistake" and he was "horrified" by the actions of a 17-year-old accused of delivering the blows.

Under cross-examination the youth, from Walsall, said: "I was scared. I just ran away from the situation." "I felt sick. We were good friends."

"It happened in the space of about12 seconds. At the time I thought it was an accident," he said.

The youth said that he and the other teenager ran to a waiting car where he dropped the sword he was allegedly carrying in the foot well and they were driven from the scene.

"I was in bits," he added.

The jury was previously told that Ronan was killed in a case of mistaken identity.

The two youths, who cannot be named due to to being under 18; Francis, of Westcote Avenue, Northfield; and Whittaker, 18, of Raven Hays Road, Rubery, both in Birmingham, are accused of killing him. Francis and Whittaker are also accused of possessing swords.