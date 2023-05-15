Notification Settings

Pair plead not guilty to guns offences almost two years on from Wolverhampton shooting

By Deborah Hardiman

A new trial date has been set for two men accused of having firearms after shots were allegedly fired in a Wolverhampton street.

Lowe Street, Whitmore Reans. Photo: Google Maps

The case relates to an alleged incident of violent disorder in the Lowe Street area of Whitmore Reans where shots were fired on July 22, 2021, injuring a man in the arm.

The trial was initially supposed to have been heard at Wolverhampton Crown Court last August, but has been delayed due to the Bar Association industrial action.

Joshua Baker, of Burton Road, Dudley; and Logan Head, of Hawthorne Road, Tipton, both denied possessing firearms with intent to endanger life at a preliminary hearing at Birmingham Crown Court on Friday. The prosecution offered no evidence for attempted murder.

Heidi Kubik KC remanded the pair, both aged 19, in custody until May 26 for the trial.

Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

