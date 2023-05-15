Pair plead not guilty to guns offences almost two years on from Wolverhampton shooting

Lowe Street, Whitmore Reans. Photo: Google Maps

The case relates to an alleged incident of violent disorder in the Lowe Street area of Whitmore Reans where shots were fired on July 22, 2021, injuring a man in the arm.

The trial was initially supposed to have been heard at Wolverhampton Crown Court last August, but has been delayed due to the Bar Association industrial action.

Joshua Baker, of Burton Road, Dudley; and Logan Head, of Hawthorne Road, Tipton, both denied possessing firearms with intent to endanger life at a preliminary hearing at Birmingham Crown Court on Friday. The prosecution offered no evidence for attempted murder.