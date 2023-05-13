Trailer stolen from outside business unit in Bridgnorth area

Police are appealing for information about the theft.

The incident took place at around 8.15am on May 10, in the Hilton area of Bridgnorth.

Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) Mandy Leek, said that the registration on the small trailer had the registration plate 'EJ08 KME'.

She said that a car had been seen taking the trailer away.

She said: "A silver Citroen Berlingo was seen driving off from the premises towing the trailer. Work is still being carried out on the registration plate of this vehicle."