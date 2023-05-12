Wolverhampton man bit police officers as they tried to arrest him

The 38-year-old was due to appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court on account of a robbery charge.
The man was also arrested on suspicion of a domestic related assault.
He was approached by police after refusing to leave a bus at Wolverhampton bus station.
Upon attempts to make his arrest, the man assaulted two officers, biting one on the leg and one on the hand.
The man remains in custody.
