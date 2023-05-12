Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Wolverhampton man bit police officers as they tried to arrest him

By Isabelle ParkinWolverhamptonCrimePublished: Comments

A Wolverhampton man who bit two police officers during his arrest is in custody after failing to appear in court.

The man is in custody for failing to appear in court on account of robbery
The man is in custody for failing to appear in court on account of robbery

The 38-year-old was due to appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court on account of a robbery charge.

The man was also arrested on suspicion of a domestic related assault.

He was approached by police after refusing to leave a bus at Wolverhampton bus station.

Upon attempts to make his arrest, the man assaulted two officers, biting one on the leg and one on the hand.

The man remains in custody.

Crime
News
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
Isabelle Parkin

By Isabelle Parkin

Trainee reporter

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News