White supremacist from the West Midlands admits sharing material expressing extremist views online

Birmingham

A white supremacist has admitted sharing material expressing extremist views online 130 times and supporting a banned far-right group.

Birmingham Crown Court, where Richard Osborne, 53, appeared via video link.

Richard Osborne posted material likely to stir up racial hatred, targeting Jews and other groups, 120 times on the VK social media platform between February 16 last year and January 9 this year.

The 53-year-old also posted 10 times material that would be likely to stir up hatred on the grounds of sexual orientation between September 24 2021 and December 1 2022, and posted a moving image of a flag of the banned far-right group, National Action, on September 4 2021.

In a hearing at Birmingham Crown Court on Friday, Osborne further admitted to possessing an offensive weapon - a cosh - found in a Fiat Seicento in a car park on January 12 and possessing a shotgun without a licence in Meadow Drive, Hampton in Arden, near Solihull, West Midlands, on the same day.

Appearing via video link from HMP Wandsworth in south London, Osborne, of Marston Green, Solihull, was told by Judge Paul Farrer KC that he would be sentenced on June 9 at the same court.

