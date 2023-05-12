Man arrested after trying to steal headstone from Wolverhampton funeral home

A man has been arrested after the attempted theft of a headstone. Photo: Google.

The 32-year-old tried to steal the headstone from Hopcraft Funeral Services Ltd on Lord Street at around 8pm on Monday (May 8).

He then became involved in an altercation and was later arrested on suspicion of assault and affray. He has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

A funeral director at Hopcraft Funeral Services, Ryan Dewsbury, has told the Express & Star of his disappointment and shock at the attempted theft.

"I was at home watching TV and I got the call at about 8.30pm. I'm on call 24 hours a day because families ring me when someone has just died, so I expected it to be that," Ryan said.

"But I got a call saying someone was stealing a headstone from outside the premises. At first, I thought it was a joke - until I realised the person calling me lived across the road.

"I then got another call saying it was kicking off. The thief was apprehended by a passerby and put the gravestone down, and there was an altercation between the two of them."

Speaking of his disbelief, Ryan said: "Headstones can easily weigh up to nine stone. Two police officers tried to pick it up for me but they couldn't do it, so I have no idea how this guy did it."

Hopcraft Funeral Services displays headstones outside its premises to help guide grieving families in how they would like to honour their loved ones. At night, these are protected by locked gates.

Ryan said the thief had stolen a display headstone, which already had lettering engraved on it, after managing to put his hands through the gates to pick up the headstone.

"I don't know why he did it," Ryan said. "It made us feel very disappointed and quite shocked as to why anyone would want to steal a headstone that's there to help grieving families.

"The purpose of them is to help people create a memorial for their loved one. Most people who come to us haven't had to deal with anything like this before so we offer them guidance.

"The display headstone should also be useless to someone unless they have the machinery to completely resurface it."

Ryan concluded: "I've been doing this for eight years and we've not seen anything like this before. It's just devastating."

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Police said: "We were called to reports of a disturbance on Lord Street, Wolverhampton at around 8pm on Monday (8 May) following reports of a man stealing a headstone.

"A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft. He was further arrested on suspicion of assault and affray.