Man arrested after fatal hit-and-run in Smethwick

By Isabelle Parkin

A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a fatal hit-and-run in Smethwick.

The incident took place in the early hours of Monday morning

The incident took place on Queens Road at around 1am on Monday morning, when a 29-year-old man was struck by a vehicle which did not stop.

He was taken to hospital but sadly died as a result of his serious injuries.

A 27-year-old man has since been arrested after he went into a police station on Thursday and was subject to questioning.

A vehicle that West Midlands Police believe to have been involved in the incident has been recovered and is undergoing forensic examination.

A spokesman for the force, said: "We're still keen to secure any dash cam footage or hear from anyone with information which could insist our enquiries."

People with information can email investigators direct at SCIU@westmidlands.police.uk, or via Live Chat on the West Midlands Police website, quoting log 170 of May 8.

Isabelle Parkin

By Isabelle Parkin

Trainee reporter

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

