Community told "use it or lose it" after vandals attack social club again

One of the smashed windows at The Carrington Club

Kihan Parmar runs the Carrington Club, formerly the Friar Park Social Club, and was distraught after vandals smashed windows and damaged the women's toilets in broad daylight on Wednesday.

The vandals struck at 5.5pm and Kishan appealed for local residents for information.

He said: "Does anyone know who put a brick though windows of the club?

"I am sad to say the least. If people do not want the club and cannot respect it I will happily sell the club and land to developers. I am fed up of lack of people not supporting the club and every year damage being done."

He added: "It’s very sad. This was no accident as I had the alarm company call me three times in few minutes saying the sensors have gone off.

The brick thrown through The Carrington Club window

"If anyone has information please get in touch - so I can deal with it. It is getting so hard run the club, after Covid insurance went up by 50 per cent."

"They have smashed the downstairs and upstairs window. A lot of people live at the back of The Carrington Club, Friar Park must have seen something?

"How can I make the club better place, spend money giving the best when individuals want to break in and smash things up?"

The Friar Park estate near West Bromwich has traditionally had a lack of facilities and amenities and Kishan is determined to keep the club open for the community but needs people to use it or lose it.

"Do people want the club? If so then please if they have a birthday, wedding or anniversary then book the Carrington Club to host it, we need the business."

Kishan has organised bingo nights and regular live music to attract customers and the club has pool, darts and dominoes teams.

Sarah Coombes, who is hoping to be the Labour candidate for West Bromwich East in next year's General Election, praised Kishan's determination to keep the club going.

She said: "People in Friar Park love the Carrington Club so it’s really sad to see it vandalised in this way. I hope anyone with information about who did this comes forward.

Sarah Coombes