Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Anger as metal thieves continue to target road drain covers

By Daniel WaltonSouth StaffordshireCrimePublished:

Six gully grids have been stolen near Wolverhampton – leading the public to question what can be done about metal thieves.

Missing metal gully grid on Brookhouse Lane, Featherstone
Missing metal gully grid on Brookhouse Lane, Featherstone

Residents in Essington and Featherstone have been left asking for answers as six more iron gully grids were stolen overnight.

The latest string of thefts comes as the West Midlands experiences a spike in the number of stolen gully grids, with Walsall seeing more than 400 cast iron covers stolen in 2022.

Caroline Stratfull, 51, from Featherstone, said: "I placed the orange bag there just to let people know there is a missing grid, I have replaced it with cones now until the council comes out to fix it.

Stolen: cast iron gully grid on Hilton Road, Featherstone

"It is really dangerous, you can't really avoid it, we are quite worried that people will fall into it or they will damage their cars. We actually have a blind person on this street, if he falls in then it can be really dangerous."

This latest reported theft comes as the West Midlands experiences a spike in the number of taken gully grids, with local councils issuing press releases requesting that scrap yards turn away the units.

Caroline continued: "It is a surprise, the amount that is being stolen. From what I have seen based on the amount of people who have come forward, I think easily around 30 or 40 have been taken so far.

"We are surprised that some scrap yards are allowing them to weight these grids in. I guess the problem might be that they are taking them in in mixed loads so they might not check."

Figures show that in June 2022, a total of 32 of the metal covers were stolen from around Staffordshire in just a few months, leading to Staffordshire Police urging people to report incidents of grid thefts.

Caroline continued: "They're astronomical figures really, the impact that these thefts must have on the budget to replace these grids each year.

"I could imagine it being really difficult to fix, you would have to monitor the scrap yards, or possibly change the grids to a more secure version, but then everything else has to change really, it's a difficult situation."

Crime
News
South Staffordshire
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
Wolverhampton
Daniel Walton

By Daniel Walton

Community News Reporter

Community News Reporter covering the West Midlands for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News