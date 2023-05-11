Notification Settings

Photo released of son who stabbed own father to death in Wolverhampton home

By Deborah Hardiman

A senior police officer has paid tribute to the relatives of Berris Thomas who was murdered in his own Wolverhampton home.

Jermaine Thomas - detained indefinitely in a secure unit for killing his own father
Paranoid schizophrenic Jermaine Thomas, 24, stabbed his father to death on 21 July, 2021 after believing he was a robot. He was sentenced to an indefinite stay in a secure mental hospital at Wolverhampton Court Crown on Wednesday.

He knifed the 62-year-old 10 times in the face and neck at his address, in Tettenhall Road, after being refused money for a taxi. His father was discovered days later after Thomas telephoned other family members telling them what he had done.

Releasing a photograph of the defendant, Detective Inspector Laura Harrison, of West Midlands Police said: "This was a distressing and emotional case for everyone involved. Berris Thomas was killed in his own home, where everyone has a right to feel safe.

"We understand how difficult this case has been for the family and we hope they can find some peace following this outcome."

Thomas was sentenced after pleaded guilty to manslaughter with diminished responsibility, unlawful wounding for stabbing his flat mate in the neck in a separate case involving a different victim who survived their injuries, and racially aggravated threatening behaviour after he abused an arresting officer.

Sentencing judge Mr Justice Pepperall described him as "a very dangerous man" who the public needed to be protected from.

