Police looking to speak to three people after elderly man robbed of bank card in Walsall

It is understood the victim, aged in his 70s, was watched withdrawing money from a cash point in Park Street and observed using his pin number.
The card was then taken and used to steal money from his account on March 15.
Anyone with information is asked to contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on their website and quote 20/264870/23.
#APPEAL | We want to speak to these three after an elderly man had his bank card stolen in #Walsall town centre.— Walsall Police (@WalsallPolice) May 11, 2023
It's understood the victim, aged in his 70s, was watched withdrawing money from a cash point in Park Street and observed using his pin number. pic.twitter.com/7pAbhCp64u