Police looking to speak to three people after elderly man robbed of bank card in Walsall

By Eleanor LawsonWalsallCrimePublished: Last Updated: Comments

Police are looking to speak to three people after an elderly man had his bank card stolen in Walsall town centre.

Police are looking to speak to these three people in connection with the incident.
It is understood the victim, aged in his 70s, was watched withdrawing money from a cash point in Park Street and observed using his pin number.

The card was then taken and used to steal money from his account on March 15.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on their website and quote 20/264870/23.

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

