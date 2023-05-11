Cannabis factory discovered in disused Territorial Army building in Tipton

More than 300 cannabis plants and a large quantity of cannabis buds were found inside the derelict Territorial Army building in Tipton on Tuesday.

Inside were over 300 plants and a large quantity of cannabis buds in a drying room ready to be packaged up for sale.

Officers from the Dudley Town neighbourhood team forced entry to the building and found two men behind a padlocked gate and bricked up access to squalid living conditions.

On the first floor were several rooms containing the plants with sophisticated heating equipment, powered by abstracted electricity.

The team had to break through a breeze block wall to get to the plants which will be seized and destroyed.

Police officers executing a drugs warrant in a derelict Territorial Army building in Tipton on Tuesday.

The two men, both aged 29, were arrested on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis and remain in custody.

Sergeant Miles Patterson said: “We’ve acted on information received from the community to execute the warrant and uncovered a significant cannabis grow that was ultimately destined for the streets, causing potential crime and untold misery.

“We are determined to address the issues that matter to you, but we need your help to do this. Let us know what’s happening in your area.”

More than 300 cannabis plants and a large quantity of cannabis buds were found inside the building.