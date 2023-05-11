Brothers charged with robbery after terminally-ill woman injured in Walsall van theft

The woman, in her 50s, arranged to sell her van after advertising it on Facebook. The vehicle was stolen during a test drive in Bloxwich on February 16 this year.

The woman sustained injuries to her chest and legs during the incident.

West Midlands Police have charged Ben Coney, aged 23, with robbery, while his brother Matthew Coney, aged 19, has been charged with robbery and driving without a licence or insurance.

Both men have been granted bail and are due to appear at Dudley Magistrates Court for a first hearing on June 8.