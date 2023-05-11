Notification Settings

Brothers charged with robbery after terminally-ill woman injured in Walsall van theft

By Nick HumphreysBloxwichCrimePublished: Last Updated:

Two brothers have been charged after a woman with terminal cancer was injured when her van was stolen in Walsall.

The woman, in her 50s, arranged to sell her van after advertising it on Facebook. The vehicle was stolen during a test drive in Bloxwich on February 16 this year.

The woman sustained injuries to her chest and legs during the incident.

West Midlands Police have charged Ben Coney, aged 23, with robbery, while his brother Matthew Coney, aged 19, has been charged with robbery and driving without a licence or insurance.

Both men have been granted bail and are due to appear at Dudley Magistrates Court for a first hearing on June 8.

Detective Constable Genna Allen, from CID at Walsall LPA, said: “We made arrests on the same day due to great work from quick-thinking response officers. We continue to support the lady as she battles her life-limiting condition.”

Nick Humphreys

Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

