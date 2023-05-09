Nobody charged yet a month on from shooting between cars in Wolverhampton street

The shooting happened between two cars in Upper Villiers Street, Wolverhampton

West Midlands Police enquiries are ongoing after three men between the ages of 20 and 22 were arrested in connection with the shooting in early April.

Officers were called to the incident on Upper Villiers Street just before 7pm on April 9, when an argument took place between the occupants of two cars and shots were fired.

One of the cars struck a vehicle being driven by an innocent member of the public, who was thankfully unhurt.

Following initial questioning at the scene, three men, aged 20, 21 and 22 were arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm.