Fire crews rush to burning building in West Bromwich and find cannabis growing inside

This is the moment firefighters in full breathing apparatus entered the house.

Fire crews responded to the blaze at an end-terrace house on Hilton Street at 6.35pm on Saturday, only to find that the house was being used to grow cannabis.

The fire started in the living room and did not spread to any other part of the house. No-one was found inside the house. The neighbouring building was evacuated as a precaution.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Fire Service said: “Shortly after 6.35pm on Saturday May 6, we responded to a fire on Hilton Street, West Bromwich.

"Three fire engines and a 4x4 Brigade Response Vehicle from West Bromwich, Tipton and Oldbury fire stations were mobilised, crewed by 16 firefighters.

A firefighter moves towards the house.

"The fire was on the ground floor of the end-terrace house, in which cannabis was being grown. No-one was inside. The neighbouring property was evacuated as a precaution.

A West Midlands Fire Service vehicle shrouded in smoke from the fire.

"Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire using two hose reels. It was confirmed to be out at 7.12pm and we left the scene at 8.27pm.

"A crew revisited the property later that evening to confirm there were no remaining hotspots.”