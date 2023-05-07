Three arrested after gunshots fired at car in Birmingham leaving man with leg and abdomen wounds

The three men were arrested on Friday (May 5).

The incident, which occurred on Shaw Hill Road, Washwood Heath on April 30, saw shots fired at a car and a man treated in hospital for gunshot wounds to his abdomen and leg.

A car was spotted by officers on Friday evening (May 5) that was suspected of being involved in the incident.

It was brought to a stop on Linkswood Road, Birmingham, at around 8.20pm.

Three men aged 27, 22 and 19 were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and were, as of Saturday (May 6), being questioned.

West Midlands Police added: "We continue to investigate the Shaw Hill Road incident and we are still appealing to anyone with information or footage to contact us via Live Chat on our website or by calling 101 quoting log 3514 of 30/4.