Police in Smethwick recover stolen van after call from the DVLA

Police in Smethwick weren't distracted by the King's coronation ceremony on Saturday morning as they managed to recover a stolen van.

The van in question.
Officers praised their teamwork and ability to work with other agencies as the stolen Ford transit van was uncovered and recovered thanks to a call from the DVLA.

Smethwick Police said on social media: "Following reports from @DVLAgovuk we have been and conducted enquiries and this ford transit van was stolen, van now recovered, thanks for the call."

