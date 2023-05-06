Picture: West Mercia Police

Officers say they have had reports from various car parks and service stations on the M5 and M42, of people "selling televisions from the back of a van".

PCSO Stuart Taylor, from West Mercia Police, said: "Details from the reports include, between two and three males selling televisions, stating they are surplus stock for a hotel and they need to sell at a reduced price.

"The televisions are wrapped in bubble wrap and have the make, model and price of the item displayed in shop-style stickers."

Victims of this fraud by the car park wide boys have later discovered the televisions are of a lower value than shown and are broken.

The males have been reported to police as being in a variety of vehicles.

PCSO Taylor said; "We would like to advise members of the public that, if they are approached by anyone purporting to be selling a high-value items for a knocked down price, that they decline to engage and walk away.

"If you are made to feel pressured or uncomfortable in any way, please contact the police immediately.

"Anyone with information or has been approached by people selling televisions, ring 101.