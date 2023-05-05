Prisoners allowed to watch Coronation but will not get special meal

Prisoners will be able to watch the coronation

However, unlike Christmas there will not be a special menu to mark the historic day so there will not be a Quiche on prison menus.

Both young offenders at HMP Brinsford, Swinfern Hall, adult inmates at Featherstone, Oakwell, Wolverhampton, Hewell Grange, near Redditch, Birmingham in Winson Green and Dovegate in Staffordshire will all be able to watch the service from Westminster Abbey.

A Ministry of Justice spokesman told the Express & Star: "There will be a standard regime over the bank holiday weekend and prisoners will be able to watch either on wing TVs or on in-cell TVs."

Sharon, from Dudley, who did not want to give her second name, believes her husband will be disappointed not to be able to mark the coronation properly in HMP Featherstone, Wolverhampton.

She said: "My fella thought they would do something different as everyone in there is there at his majesty's pleasure. His cell will be covered in royal stuff and at least he can watch it on TV.

"I asked if I could bring a quiche in for him but he said they would not allow me, they probably think I would hide a hacksaw in the thing."

Though the inmates will not be able to raise a glass to the monarch's everlasting health those guarding them might mark the occasion as they work for His Majesty's Prison Service.

They will have a permanent reminder of the Coronation after the Government announced prison officers would be awarded a special medal which has a picture of the King and Queen Consort on the front of it.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman said: "This medal is a symbol of the critical role our emergency services will play in this potentially once in a lifetime opportunity to honour our new King.

"However, it rightly also goes further and recognises not just those who are helping at the Coronation, but the heroes across our emergency services, such as the police, fire and rescue services, that go to work every day to protect and support us all."

Prison services personnel who are publicly employed and who have completed five full calendar years of service on 6 May 2023.