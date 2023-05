Police found a gun in the car (Image: West Midlands Police)

West Midlands Police traffic officers stopped the vehicle overnight on Wednesday.

A search of the car found a loaded handgun with live 9mm rounds in a magazine.

A spokesman said: "We had cause to stop this vehicle following a road rage incident.

"A search of the vehicle located a loaded handgun with live 9mm rounds in the magazine.

"The driver was promptly arrested and a firearm has been removed from the streets."