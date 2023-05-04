'Drunk' driver who left scene of crash and failed to assist police is jailed

Sylvester Ciereszko has been jailed after admitting three driving offences

Sylvester Ciereszko, from Riddings Crescent, Walsall, has been jailed for 12 weeks after appearing at Sheffield Magistrates Court on Friday.

The 51-year-old was sentenced after admitting failing to provide a specimen, failing to stop after a road accident and driving without due care and attention.

The charges date back to February 19 when he was driving an Infiniti through the South Yorkshire city and was involved in a collision with a Ford Focus and Rover 45.

Jailing him for 12 weeks, the court noted that Ciereszko was given a prison sentence due to the "serious nature of the offence, committed whilst in drink, wilful refusal to co-operate and so intoxicated you were unable to recall events and you left the scene".

He was also banned from driving for three years and 42 days and ordered to pay a £154 surcharge.