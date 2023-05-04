Assault victim tells how son's birthday party turned into 'bar room brawl' at Stourbridge FC ground

Stourbridge FC football ground, where the incident took place

Police said eight people were assaulted during an incident at the Stourbridge War Memorial Athletic Ground on Sunday at about 10.45pm.

Katherine Hadley hired the venue for her 18-year-old son's party. She told the Express & Star how it turned into a "bar room brawl" which led to her being assaulted when the party was "gatecrashed" by another group.

She said she was rushed to the hospital where she spent eight hours in A&E, leaving her needing a neck brace.

The mother, who says she has since complained to the FA, said: "My son and his friends came over to see if I was okay and that's when a fight broke out. My daughter was hit in the face and her partner was hit on the side of her head. Multiple people received injuries on both sides and the police were called."

She claimed several bottles were thrown and broken with a chair "used as a weapon".

When the guests left the premises, Katherine said she went outside to make sure everyone was leaving, where she was assaulted with a bin.

She said: "Once the inside was clear. I went outside and found a number of the party at the side entrance of the club. I was asking them to move when someone came up behind me and threw a dustbin at the back of my head.

"This caused damage for which I was taken to hospital by ambulance."

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: "We were called to disorder at a venue off of High Street, Amblecote, at around 10:45pm on Sunday, April 30.

"At least eight people were assaulted, although no one was seriously injured. An investigation is ongoing."

A Stourbridge FC spokesman told the Express & Star: "We are aware of an incident that took place at the football club on Sunday evening.

"We are working closely with the police and will make no further comment until the police have completed their full investigation."