West Midlands Police officer charged with assaulting 12-year-old boy

The police officer will appear in court on Thursday

Pc Sharanjit Kaur is accused of assaulting the schoolboy while off duty on October 13 last year.

Following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), the 41-year-old has been charged with assault by beating after the incident on Great King Street North, Birmingham on October 13 last year.

The IOPC said its investigation began in October after it received a mandatory conduct referral from West Midlands Police, before Pc Kaur was charged last month.

West Midlands Police has told the IOPC that the officer is currently suspended.