Epidemic of car thefts criticised as four in five in West Midlands go unsolved

The Lib Dems have claimed that West Midlands Police reported more than 80 per cent of car thefts as being left unsolved

Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey said that criminals are being allowed to act with impunity, as he hit out at the Government’s crime record just a day before the local elections are due to be held.

The party said that an analysis of the latest Home Office figures shows that 100,258 car theft cases across England and Wales were closed in 2022 without a suspect being identified.

The Lib Dems also said that police had failed to attend three in four car thefts last year.

According to its analysis, the Metropolitan Police, West Midlands, South Yorkshire and Essex police forces all reported more than 80 per cent of car thefts as being left unsolved.

The Met figure for unsolved car thefts was 87.2 per cent, according to the figures.

Sir Ed Davey said: “There is a car theft epidemic across the country, which Conservative ministers are totally failing to tackle.

“Criminal gangs are being allowed to act with impunity while victims are denied justice. The Government is effectively decriminalising car theft by letting these gangs get away with it.

“People just want to know that if their car is stolen or house broken into, the police will turn up and properly investigate it.

“But this Conservative Government has decimated community policing, leaving victims of crime to fend for themselves.