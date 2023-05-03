Police tape left at Palfrey Park, where attack happened

The teenager was arrested after three men were left with serious injuries when a brawl broke out in Walsall's Palfrey Park on Monday, May 1, shortly after 4pm.

The 17-year-old was arrested and taken into custody on suspicion of wounding with intent to cause grievous injury following the incident.

Three men, aged 28, 26 and 25, were taken to hospital with potentially serious stab injuries. They are all now in stable condition in the hospital.

Following the assault, a Section 35 dispersal order covering Palfrey Park which will last until 4.30pm tomorrow.

The order allows officers to break up groups of two or more people where they believe their behaviour is causing a nuisance, harassment or distress.

Inspector Pete Poolton, from Walsall Local Policing Area, said: "We realise incidents such as this are serious and worrying for the community.

"We have increased visible patrols in this area to offer reassurance and the section 35 dispersal order allows us to disperse groups of people we think may be causing problems."