Appeal for witnesses after two children shot near Wolverhampton play area

The area around Shelley Road is still being checked and examined by West Midlands Police

West Midlands Police have launched the appeal after the shooting near parkland in Bushbury on Monday afternoon, which left a 15-year-old boy and 11-year-old girl with gun shot wounds to their legs.

Three cars were believed to be involved in the incident, a red and black Mini, a dark grey Ford Focus and a small black hatchback, with the Mini and Ford Focus having been found abandoned in locations around Bushbury.

The force has offered reassurance to the public about its focus on bringing the people responsible to justice, with a new MIPP portal set up for anyone to submit information, dashcam or doorbell footage.

A spokesman for the West Midlands Police said: "Investigators are appealing for witnesses to come forward after we recovered a second car following a shooting near parkland in Bushbury, Wolverhampton on Monday.

"We believe three cars - a red and black Mini, a dark grey Ford Focus and a small black hatchback - left Shelley Road shortly after shots were fired there at about 3.10pm.

"A 15-year-old boy and an 11-year-old girl both suffered gun shot wounds to their legs, and remain in hospital today in a stable condition.

"We understand that the cars were then involved in a chase around the Bushbury area of the city.

"And we're asking any drivers who were in Wolverhampton on Monday afternoon, especially in Bushbury and Low Hill, to check their dashcam, as they may have footage which will assist with our enquiries.

"Yesterday evening (Tue), we recovered the Focus after it was abandoned in Bushbury Lane. We believe it had been stolen in Wolverhampton on 29 April.

"On Monday evening, we also recovered the abandoned Mini from Third Avenue. Both cars have been seized and will undergo forensic examinations.

"We know how upsetting an incident like this is and our neighbourhood officers are out on patrols to offer reassurance to residents, parents and schools in the area.

"We will not tolerate violence like this on our streets and our teams are focused on establishing who is responsible and bringing them to justice.

"A special online MIPP portal has been set up for people to submit information, dashcam or doorbell footage, which can be found at mipp.police.uk/operation/20HQ23C04-PO1 ;

"Anyone with information can also contact us via Live Chat on our website, or call 101, quoting investigation 20/393687/23.