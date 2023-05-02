Wolverhampton homeowner's anger at lack of police response to burglary

This is the man who Phil Tanner alleges took his woodchipper

Phil Tanner criticised the force for not doing enough to help him after a woodchipper was taken from his home on East Croft Road, Warstones, on Wednesday, April 12.

He said that despite sending over CCTV footage and giving the licence plate number of the van, as well as people identifying where the van was, the only response from the police has been to send out a Police Community Support Officer (PCSO).

He said: "I've got CCTV on my house and I was at work at the time, so I have motion detection on the camera, so I've had the camera record the guy coming up my drive, then walking down the drive with my woodchipper.

Phil Tanner has said that he is frustrated at a lack of action from police around a burglary at his home

"I've given all the information to the police, including the CCTV footage and the registration and all the police have done recently is turn around and say that unless they get a positive identification, they're going to shelve [it].

"I mean, I've done all I can and they've not sent anyone to the house and have only put a PCSO on it, so I'm very frustrated as I'm wondering what I'm paying my taxes for if I can't get this sorted out."

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Police said: "We understand how upsetting it is to have property stolen and we have been in telephone contact with the victim following the theft of a woodchipper in East Croft Road, at around 10.45am on Wednesday, April 12.

"We have been given CCTV, but are yet to identify the offender.

"Our local team has been patrolling in the area and should further information become available we will look to take appropriate action.