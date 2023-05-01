'Stolen' Ford Fiesta seized with 'interesting items' inside in Blackheath as arrests made

Officers spotted the vehicle before boxing it in during the early hours of Bank Holiday Monday.
The occupants fled but were quickly caught and arrested on suspicion of theft.
A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We saw this cloned and stolen Ford Fiesta in Blackheath in the early hours before boxing it in with Central Motorway Police.
"The occupants decamped but were quickly caught and arrested for theft and going equipped to steal when we found some interesting items in the car."
