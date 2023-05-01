Arrest made as Dudley police vow to crackdown on drugs in town centre

It comes as a man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply following a search in Dudley town centre.
He has been bailed for further inquiries.
A spokeswoman for Dudley Police said: "We've arrested a male on suspicion of possession with intent to supply after searching him and his vehicle in Dudley town. We actively seek out drug dealers in our on a daily basis."
