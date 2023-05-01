Notification Settings

Arrest made as Dudley police vow to crackdown on drugs in town centre

Police in Dudley have warned they are actively seeking out drug dealers on a daily basis.

Police are seeking out suspected drug dealers in Dudley
Police are seeking out suspected drug dealers in Dudley

It comes as a man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply following a search in Dudley town centre.

He has been bailed for further inquiries.

A spokeswoman for Dudley Police said: "We've arrested a male on suspicion of possession with intent to supply after searching him and his vehicle in Dudley town. We actively seek out drug dealers in our on a daily basis."

