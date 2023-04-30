Notification Settings

Seven questioned by police after shooting including man in hospital with gunshot wound

Birmingham

Seven people remain under arrest on suspicion of attempted murder after a shooting in Birmingham, including one man who is himself in hospital with a gunshot wound.

A house and two cars were damaged by gunfire in Hockley Close in Birmingham just before 4pm on Saturday.

A Volkswagen Golf left the scene but was caught on number plate recognition cameras and intercepted later in the day by armed police officers, West Midlands Police said.

Three of the occupants were arrested and two who made off on foot were also detained. A sixth was also arrested. All six males, between the ages of 16 and 27, remain under arrest on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of a firearm, and were being questioned by detectives on Sunday.

A seventh man, a 32-year-old, was taken to hospital from the scene of the shooting with a gunshot wound to his leg. He remains under arrest in hospital, on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Vehicles believed to be involved in the incident are being forensically examined and officers are conducting house-to-house enquiries to try and establish a motive for the attack.

Detective Inspector Jackie Nicholson said: “We know this incident has caused concern in the local community and this is entirely understandable. Firearms have no place on our streets and we work hard to pursue those who carry them, creating such fear and potential harm.

“We have extra officers in the area and we would encourage members of the public to talk to us about their concerns.

“We also ask anyone with information who hasn’t yet spoken to us to come forward. We are exploring CCTV, but would ask anyone with footage of the incident to let us know to help our investigation.”

Contact police on 101 or on the West Midlands Police website, citing log number 3009 of April 29.

Information can also be given to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.











