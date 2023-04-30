Notification Settings

Driver with drugs in car tried speeding away from police and threw cocaine out of window

By David StubbingsWolverhamptonCrimePublished:

A driver who threw a bag of cocaine out of his car as he sped away from police in the Black Country has appeared in court.

Tarjinder Kler appeared at Dudley Magistrates Court on Thursday
Officers tried to pull over Tarjinder Kler while he drove a Mercedes along the Black Country Route in Wolverhampton on February 4 when he tried to escape their clutches.

When he was eventually stopped, police found five bags of cannabis in the boot, and later recovered a small bag of cocaine which had been launched from the car in a bid to conceal it from officers.

At Dudley Magistrates Court on Thursday, the 38-year-old admitted driving without due care and attention and failing to stop, as well as possessing Class A and Class B drugs.

The court heard how Kler had the cocaine and cannabis for his own personal use, but since his arrest he had time to reflect and realised he "doesn't want to become a long term user of drugs".

Mr Sundip Murria, mitigating, said the defendant also had to "explain to his wife the circumstances", but added that "she has given him a second chance" and made it clear she "doesn't want him to be using drugs".

Sentencing Kler, of Slim Avenue, Wolverhampton, Deputy District Judge Daniel Church said: "The manner of your driving, you drove away from police at speed, put other road users at danger.

"You discarded cocaine out the window hoping police would not find it. It was inevitable police would find the cannabis in the boot."

Kler was fined £200 - £80 for the driving offence and £120 for possessing the drugs - and had six penalty points added to his licence.

He was also ordered to pay £185 costs and an £80 surcharge, leaving him with a bill of £465.

