Man found with machete and drugs at busy railway station narrowly avoids jail

The machete found on Leon Bloomfield. Photo: British Transport Police

Police found Leon Bloomfield carrying the deadly blade, as well as cannabis, at Crewe station on March 7.

The 23-year-old appeared at South Cheshire Magistrates Court in Crewe on Tuesday, after admitting possession of class B and possession of a knife on March 27.

The court gave Bloomfield, of Tame Close, Walsall, a six-month jail term suspended for 18 months, saying the reason for the custodial sentence was due his previous record, the fact he was caught at a railway station and that it was carried for protection. However, the court noted he was engaging with services that would give him a realistic prospect of rehabilitation, as they decided to suspend the prison sentence.

Bloomfield was also given an 18-month supervision order which involved up to 25 rehabilitation activity days.

He must also pay £120 costs and a £154 surcharge, while the court ordered the drugs be destroyed and the machete seized.

Speaking afterwards, British Transport Police sergeant Jonathan Raymond said: "There is a never an excuse to carry such a potentially lethal weapon in a public place.

"Thanks to our intervention another knife is now off the streets.