Jury goes out in trial of Walsall man accused of terrorism offences

Birmingham Crown Court

Vaughn Dolphin, of Walsall Wood Road, Aldridge, is accused of offences relating to terrorism and offences under the Explosive Substances Act.

The 20-year-old is also accused of unlawful possession of a firearm and told the jury at Birmingham Crown Court that he is not dangerous but "likes to take a joke too far".

The jury heard he carried out research on right wing Norway child killer Anders Brevnik and took part in right wing chatrooms, including Hitler Group, often sharing footage of massacres. Dolphin denies the allegations.