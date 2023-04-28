Disqualified driver caught in high-performance car on M5 gets new ban and curfew

Wolverhampton Magistrates Court heard the case against Anthony Moss

Anthony Moss was stopped on the northbound carriageway of the M5 between junctions 3 and 2 on Tuesday while at the wheel of an Audi RS3, a high-performance car which can accelerate from 0 to 62mph in under four seconds.

At Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Wednesday, the 46-year-old pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and was given an eight-week curfew, preventing him from leaving his home address between 7pm and 7am until June 21.

Moss, of Smallcombe Road, Paignton, was told his curfew would start the following day to give him time to return to Devon.

He was also ordered to take part in up to 20 rehabilitation activity days.