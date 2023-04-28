Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Businesses that flaunted fire safety ordered to pay £200,000

By Daniel WaltonBirminghamCrimePublished:

Two businesses and a business owner have been ordered to pay more than £200,000 in court costs after showing a "reckless attitude towards fire safety".

On September 30, 2016, firefighters responded to a small fire on the first floor of a three-storey building on Birmingham Road, Wylde Green, Sutton Coldfield – the building housed a restaurant, offices and flats.

As well as a 16-month suspended prison sentence, Birmingham Crown Court ordered the owner to pay fines totalling £145,000, as well as legal costs of £55,765.

Darren Marshall, group manager of the West Midlands Fire and Rescue Service, said: "We take no pleasure from bringing such cases to court.

"We would much rather be working with those responsible for fire safety, to resolve issues in a timely manner."

The court heard that when fire safety officers inspected the premises they found several safety issues including no fire risk assessment being in place, no fire alarm system and insufficient fire resistance between the ground and first floors.

Mr Marshall said: "During this lengthy investigation, we encountered reckless attitudes towards fire safety. The building's owners and agent refused to accept responsibility, as did the director of the restaurant and a director of the managing agency.

"Our role is to keep safe those living or working in, or visiting, such premises. Where necessary, we will ensure that people who fail others in their fire safety responsibilities face the courts."

Arista Restaurants Ltd, KWB Property Management Ltd and Mr Christos Orthodoxu were sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court after having earlier pleaded guilty to offences under the Regulatory Reform Order 2005.

Mr Orthodoxu's prison sentence was suspended for 21 months. He was further ordered to pay a fine of £5,000 and costs of £15, 765.

KWB Property Management Limited were ordered to pay fines of £80,000, plus £20,000 costs.

Arista Restaurants Limited were ordered to pay £60,000 in fines and £20,000 costs.

Crime
News
Business
Sutton Coldfield
Birmingham
Local Hubs
Daniel Walton

By Daniel Walton

Community News Reporter

Community News Reporter covering the West Midlands for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News