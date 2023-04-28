On September 30, 2016, firefighters responded to a small fire on the first floor of a three-storey building on Birmingham Road, Wylde Green, Sutton Coldfield – the building housed a restaurant, offices and flats.

As well as a 16-month suspended prison sentence, Birmingham Crown Court ordered the owner to pay fines totalling £145,000, as well as legal costs of £55,765.

Darren Marshall, group manager of the West Midlands Fire and Rescue Service, said: "We take no pleasure from bringing such cases to court.

"We would much rather be working with those responsible for fire safety, to resolve issues in a timely manner."

The court heard that when fire safety officers inspected the premises they found several safety issues including no fire risk assessment being in place, no fire alarm system and insufficient fire resistance between the ground and first floors.

Mr Marshall said: "During this lengthy investigation, we encountered reckless attitudes towards fire safety. The building's owners and agent refused to accept responsibility, as did the director of the restaurant and a director of the managing agency.

"Our role is to keep safe those living or working in, or visiting, such premises. Where necessary, we will ensure that people who fail others in their fire safety responsibilities face the courts."

Arista Restaurants Ltd, KWB Property Management Ltd and Mr Christos Orthodoxu were sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court after having earlier pleaded guilty to offences under the Regulatory Reform Order 2005.

Mr Orthodoxu's prison sentence was suspended for 21 months. He was further ordered to pay a fine of £5,000 and costs of £15, 765.

KWB Property Management Limited were ordered to pay fines of £80,000, plus £20,000 costs.