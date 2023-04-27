Man jailed for almost 20 years for random killing of pensioner in his own home

Jay Lee Gallier

Jay Lee Gallier, of Dudley, was found guilty of murdering Barry Johnson, 67, who was found dead in his Dean Court flat in The Promenade, in Brierley Hill on August 25, 2021.

Mr Johnson was discovered two days on the floor by a relative after failing to answer his telephone. He had suffered multiple head, face and neck injuries.

Sentencing Gallier, a drug addict, at Wolverhampton Crown court on Thursday morning Judge Michael Chambers KC said it had been a worrying case due to the circumstances.

"Having heard the evidence I am satisfied that the defendant did not know the deceased Barry Johnson before this incident. His indication that they met before and he had arranged to to meet a drug dealer was untrue.

"Arising from that, it seems it was a random killing that in itself is a worrying and a serious matter," Judge Chambers said.