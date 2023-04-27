Ex-headteacher in court charged with attempting sexual communications with a child

Stafford Crown Court

Thomas McDowall, 41, of Burnthill Lane, Rugeley, who was formerly principal at Pool Hayes Academy, in Willenhall, appeared at Stafford Crown Court charged with three counts of the offence which relate to alleged incidents, in Staffordshire, dating between August 9 and October 12 last year.

Pool Hayes Academy has written to parents, saying that the charges do not relate to any student at the school.

No pleas were given at the hearing.