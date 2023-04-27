Notification Settings

Ex-headteacher in court charged with attempting sexual communications with a child

By Deborah Hardiman

A former West Midlands secondary school headteacher has appeared before a judge, charged with attempting to engage in sexual communications with a child on social media.

Stafford Crown Court

Thomas McDowall, 41, of Burnthill Lane, Rugeley, who was formerly principal at Pool Hayes Academy, in Willenhall, appeared at Stafford Crown Court charged with three counts of the offence which relate to alleged incidents, in Staffordshire, dating between August 9 and October 12 last year.

Pool Hayes Academy has written to parents, saying that the charges do not relate to any student at the school.

No pleas were given at the hearing.

McDowall is due to stand trial at the court in September. The matter was adjourned until then.

Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Express & Star.

