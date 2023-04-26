Hunt for suspected railway station mobile phone robber

The suspect

British Transport Police said officers were investigating the incidents which happened at Four Oaks and Gravely Hill stations.

They have today released an image of the man they would like to speak to in connection with the probe.

The incidents both happened between 8.30pm and 9pm on April 11.

A man being sought got off a train at Four Oaks Railway Station at 8.35pm where he confronted a woman, aged in her 50s, pushed her into the railings and snatched her handset.

He then boarded a train and when he arrived at Gravely Hill about 20 minutes later he crossed to the other platform where he waited for a man, aged in his late 20s, to be alone before grabbing his mobile phone.

Officers believe the man pictured in the closed circuit image may have information that could help with their latest inquiry.