Victim – Ronan Kanda, aged 16

The family of Bilston schoolboy Ronan Kanda left Wolverhampton Crown Court before images of the attack were shown.

CCTV and residents' doorbell camera footage show the boy walking towards his house playing on his phone with earphones on.

Two alleged killers, who cannot named due to their age, could then be seen approaching with the 16-year-old totally oblivious to what was about to happen.

Detective Constable Dave Franklin presented a 300-page version of events of June 29 last year to the jury and took the stand.

The painstaking report was put together from cameras throughout Walsall and Bilston.

One camera captured the moment Ronan, age 16, was cut down in broad daylight.

DC Franklin said: "You can see Ronan being attacked. The second blow was the fatal blow. It only took a couple of seconds."

Two youths, from Walsall aged 17 and16, Josiah Francis, 21, and Joseph Whittaker, 18, both of Birmingham, are standing trial accused of his murder.

Prosecuting barrister Mr David Mason KC explained yesterday Ronan had been attacked after a case of mistaken identity.

His attacker was masked and carrying a sword, another teenager was running behind him but did not attack the boy before fleeing back to Francis red Corsa car.