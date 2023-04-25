Notification Settings

Urgent appeal for witnesses and footage after shooting in Wolverhampton

By Isabelle ParkinWhitmore ReansCrimePublished:

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses and video footage following a shooting in Wolverhampton.

Footage captured the moment shots were fired in Whitmore Reans

West Midlands Police said a woman was injured during the incident on Bitterne Drive, Whitmore Reans at around 1am on Sunday.

The woman remains in a stable condition in hospital – her injuries are not believed to be serious.

A window was damaged at an address in nearby Evans Street, Wolverhampton.

Shocking footage captured the moment as a crowd fled a gunman who appeared to fire at least seven times.

It has been reported the shooting took place outside a benefit night that was being held for Akeem Francis-Kerr, who was stabbed to death at a nightclub in Walsall on March 11.

The attack is the third to take place in the city in just four weeks, taking place less than fortnight after shots were fired between two cars in a residential area of Upper Villiers Street, Wolverhampton.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Investigators are reviewing CCTV and video footage from the area as enquiries continue.

"Officers have also been speaking with witnesses and our local St Peters & Park team have stepped up their patrols to support the community."

People with phone or dashcam footage of the incident have been asked to call the police on 101 quoting 190 of April 23, or message them via Live Chat on their website.

Those who wish to speak anonymously should contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111

