Three arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after teenager hit on the head with a hammer

Police were called to the junction of Rotherham Road and Holbrook Lane shortly before 4pm on Monday after the boy was hit on the head with a hammer.

Officers attended and the boy was taken to hospital with head injuries, though these are not currently considered life-threatening.

Following enquiries in the neighbourhood, three 16-year-old boys were arrested and taken into custody.

West Midlands Police said: We appreciate this incident will be concerning to the community and would like to reassure everyone that this was an isolated incident without cause for wider alarm.