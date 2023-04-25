Notification Settings

Three arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after teenager hit on the head with a hammer

CrimePublished:

Three teenage boys have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following an attack on a 16-year-old boy in Coventry.

A stock image of police tape.

Police were called to the junction of Rotherham Road and Holbrook Lane shortly before 4pm on Monday after the boy was hit on the head with a hammer.

Officers attended and the boy was taken to hospital with head injuries, though these are not currently considered life-threatening.

Following enquiries in the neighbourhood, three 16-year-old boys were arrested and taken into custody.

West Midlands Police said: We appreciate this incident will be concerning to the community and would like to reassure everyone that this was an isolated incident without cause for wider alarm.

"To provide reassurance we will be carrying out increased patrols in the surrounding area throughout the day today".

