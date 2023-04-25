Notification Settings

Three arrested after 'suspicious' items found at house

By Isabelle ParkinBirminghamCrimePublished:

Two men and a woman have been arrested after "suspicious" items were discovered at a property in Sutton Coldfield.

Officers are still in attendance at the scene on Poplar Avenue
Officers reportedly found the items during a search of the house on Poplar Avenue just before 9am this morning.

Police remain in attendance at the scene and have blocked access to the road.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police, said: "We’re currently at Poplar Avenue in Sutton Coldfield after the discovery of suspicious items at a property.

"As a precaution, we have evacuated the number of people from neighbouring properties while the items are examined by the Army’s Explosive Ordnace Disposal (EOD) team.

"Two men and a woman have been arrested while enquiries continue."

