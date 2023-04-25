Police issue update on driver arrested after M6 crash left car on its roof

One car was left upside down as a result of the crash. Photo: @CMPG

Police said the man was detained for a "variety of traffic offences" after the collision involving a blue Audi and a grey Honda on the southbound carriageway between junctions 10A and 10 late on Saturday morning which left the Audi on its roof.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police has now confirmed what they were arrested on suspicion of.

"He has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving, drug driving, dangerous driving and taking a motor vehicle without the owner's consent. He has since been released under investigation while inquiries continue," the spokesman said.

At around the same time, three vehicles on the northbound carriageway along the same stretch of motorway. Fire crews and paramedics were called to the scene, with three people treated for their injuries.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service, said crews were called to the northbound carriageway at 11.38am.

"One ambulance and a paramedic officer attended the scene," she said. "Upon arrival we found three patients. One man who was a passenger in one of the cars was assessed by ambulance staff and had sustained potentially serious injuries that were not believed to be life threatening.

"He was conveyed to New Cross Hospital for further assessment. Two further patients did not require treatment from ambulance staff and received self care advice before being discharged at the scene."