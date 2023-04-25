Notification Settings

Jury chosen in Wolverhampton schoolboy murder trial

By Deborah Hardiman

The jury has been selected in the trial of two youths from Walsall accused of the murder of a 16-year-old schoolboy.

Victim – Ronan Kanda, aged 16
Ronan Kanda died from his injuries after being allegedly stabbed during an incident, in Mount Road, Lanesfield, Wolverhampton, on June 29 last year.

Two youths, from Walsall, both aged 16, who cannot be named for legal reasons, along with Josiah Francis, 20, of Westcote Avenue, Northfield, Birmingham, and Joseph Whittaker, 18, of Raven Hays Road, Rubery, Birmingham, are accused of killing him.

Francis and Whittaker are also both accused of possessing swords.

The trial continues at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Express & Star.

