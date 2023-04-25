Jury chosen in Wolverhampton schoolboy murder trial

Ronan Kanda died from his injuries after being allegedly stabbed during an incident, in Mount Road, Lanesfield, Wolverhampton, on June 29 last year.

Two youths, from Walsall, both aged 16, who cannot be named for legal reasons, along with Josiah Francis, 20, of Westcote Avenue, Northfield, Birmingham, and Joseph Whittaker, 18, of Raven Hays Road, Rubery, Birmingham, are accused of killing him.