Birmingham man jailed for 11 years for historical child sexual abuse

Martin Munnerley pictured in 2014 after an allegation of sexual assault. Police say at the time there was not enough evidence to bring charges.

Police received a complaint of sexual assault against Martin Munnerley in 2014 alleging he had touched a young girl inappropriately three years before.

However, police said there was not enough evidence to bring charges and the case was filed.

In 2019, a further allegation against Munnerley was received accusing him of raping a 14-year-old in the late 1980s.

The investigating officer revisited the previous allegation and after lengthy enquiries located the victim from 2011, who supported police, helping them to secure charges against Munnerley for offences against both victims.

On April 18 at Warwick Crown Court after a six-day trial, a jury took just over five hours to find Munnerley guilty of rape and indecent assault in the late 80s and sexual assault in 2008.

The 65-year-old from Grizedale Close, Rubery, was sentenced to seven years and four years respectively for the first two offences to run concurrently and a further four years for the third offence to run consecutively, totalling an 11-year jail sentence.

Detective Constable Becci Jones said: “I am delighted we were able to achieve justice for these women. They did not know each other and neither were aware of the other’s complaint.

“We will always investigate allegations of historical abuse no matter how long ago it happened.

“We also work with partner agencies who can offer support throughout the judicial process.”