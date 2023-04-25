Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Birmingham man jailed for 11 years for historical child sexual abuse

By Eleanor LawsonBirminghamCrimePublished: Last Updated:

A Birmingham man has been jailed for historical child sexual abuse after two separate allegations years apart secured enough evidence for a jury to convict him.

Martin Munnerley pictured in 2014 after an allegation of sexual assault. Police say at the time there was not enough evidence to bring charges.
Martin Munnerley pictured in 2014 after an allegation of sexual assault. Police say at the time there was not enough evidence to bring charges.

Police received a complaint of sexual assault against Martin Munnerley in 2014 alleging he had touched a young girl inappropriately three years before.

However, police said there was not enough evidence to bring charges and the case was filed.

In 2019, a further allegation against Munnerley was received accusing him of raping a 14-year-old in the late 1980s.

The investigating officer revisited the previous allegation and after lengthy enquiries located the victim from 2011, who supported police, helping them to secure charges against Munnerley for offences against both victims.

On April 18 at Warwick Crown Court after a six-day trial, a jury took just over five hours to find Munnerley guilty of rape and indecent assault in the late 80s and sexual assault in 2008.

The 65-year-old from Grizedale Close, Rubery, was sentenced to seven years and four years respectively for the first two offences to run concurrently and a further four years for the third offence to run consecutively, totalling an 11-year jail sentence.

Detective Constable Becci Jones said: “I am delighted we were able to achieve justice for these women. They did not know each other and neither were aware of the other’s complaint.

“We will always investigate allegations of historical abuse no matter how long ago it happened.

“We also work with partner agencies who can offer support throughout the judicial process.”

For more information on support for child sexual abuse victims, visit west-midlands.police.uk/your-options/child-sexual-abuse

Crime
News
Birmingham
Local Hubs
Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News