You can't park there! Stolen motorbike found in bathroom at Dudley property

By Lauren HillDudleyCrimePublished:

Police discovered a stolen motorbike parked in an unusual place . . . the bathroom of a residential property in Dudley.

The motorbike found in the toilet. Photo: Dudley Police.
Police had arrived at the address on Tower Street last Tuesday, following reports of a man in distress at the property. But once inside they found the entrance to the bathroom was blocked by the motorbike parked in the doorway.

After running a vehicle registration check, the motorbike was found to have been stolen from an address in Rowley Regis the night before. It has now been seized and returned to its owner.

On Monday, Dudley police tweeted: "We recovered a stolen motorbike from an address in Tower Street #Dudley last Tuesday, 18 April. We were carrying out a check following reports of a man in distress at the property, and while there, we spotted a motorbike, which was 'parked' in an unusual place – the bathroom!"

They asked anyone with information that may help with their enquiries to get in touch via LiveChat or by calling 101 and quoting crime reference 20/360712/23.

