You can't park there! Stolen motorbike found in bathroom at Dudley property

The motorbike found in the toilet. Photo: Dudley Police.

Police had arrived at the address on Tower Street last Tuesday, following reports of a man in distress at the property. But once inside they found the entrance to the bathroom was blocked by the motorbike parked in the doorway.

After running a vehicle registration check, the motorbike was found to have been stolen from an address in Rowley Regis the night before. It has now been seized and returned to its owner.

On Monday, Dudley police tweeted: "We recovered a stolen motorbike from an address in Tower Street #Dudley last Tuesday, 18 April. We were carrying out a check following reports of a man in distress at the property, and while there, we spotted a motorbike, which was 'parked' in an unusual place – the bathroom!"