Driver who charged through 30mph zone at motorway speed slapped with big bill

The A34 where Harrison Coope was caught doing 70mph instead of the 30mph limit in place. Photo: Google

Harrison Coope was caught driving a white Mercedes AMG along the A34 Stone Road in Stafford between the junctions for Whitgreave Lane and Yarlett Hall Farm.

The speed limit along the dual carriageway is normally 60mph, however roadworks had halved that 30mph on October 21 last year.

A police officer with a laser measuring device clocked the 21-year-old driving at 70mph instead of the temporary 30mph.

After admitting exceeding a temporary 30mph speed limit, Coope, of Hertford Place, Stafford, had his driving licence endorsed with six points.