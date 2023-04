Wolverhampton Crown Court

Baljit Baghral, aged 33, and David Baghral, 28, of of Genge Avenue, Lanesfield; and Manjit Baghral, 31, and Maninder Singh, 36, of Trysull Road, Bradmore, deny conspiracy to kidnap, conspiracy to blackmail and possession of imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

They are accused of demanding the sum after abducting the man in a city centre car park on October 11 last year.