Jailed: 19-year-old who threatened boy, 16, with machete during train station robbery

Jayden Malloy

Jayden Malloy, of Milverton Road, Erdington, pleaded guilty to robbery, possession of a bladed article and affray.

At Birmingham Crown Court Malloy was sentenced to four years detention at a youth offenders institute for robbery, seven months detention for possession of a bladed article to run concurrently and three months for affray.

On Thursday, November 3 last year, while in the waiting room at Sutton Coldfield railway station, Malloy approached a 16-year-old boy demanding he handed over his Gucci bag. The boy refused and Malloy threatened him by saying “don’t make me take this out” and showing a knife handle in his waistband.

The boy handed over his bag and Malloy demanded the silver chain around the boy’s neck.

Malloy boarded a train heading to Birmingham New Street. On arrival he dropped an object, that was later recovered and found to be the machete that he had threatened the victim with.

Officers fanned out across New Station to find Malloy, he was found and arrested following help from the public, hiding on the top deck of a bus outside the railway station.

Investigating Officer DC Andrew Grant from British Transport Police said: "This was an unprovoked and terrifying robbery where Malloy targeted a teenager in broad daylight.

"Malloy believed he was above the law, carrying a large machete and trying to evade officers by hiding on a bus. I hope this sentence gives him time to reflect on his actions.