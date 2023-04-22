Driver of car that rolled upside down after M6 crash arrested for 'variety of offences'

One car was left upside down as a result of the crash. Photo: @CMPG

The blue Audi rolled onto its roof in a crash with a grey Honda on the southbound carriageway between junctions 10A and 10 late on Saturday morning.

At around the same time, a van and a car collided on the northbound carriageway along the same stretch of motorway.

The collisions led to long delays in both directions, closing three of the four lanes on each carriageway.

Police have now said that one of the drivers has been arrested.

A tweet from the Central Motorways Police Group said: "We’ve arrested the male driver from the overturned Audi for a variety of traffic offences."

Emergency services at the scene of the crashes on the M6. Photo: @CMPG

Fire crews and paramedics were also called to the scene.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Fire Service said the southbound crash left one injured person needing to be cut out from one of the cars, with five people involved in the collision.

One casualty from the northbound collision also went to hospital after getting out of their vehicle themselves.

Photos from the scene showed a blue car upside down on the hard shoulder and a grey Honda with significant front-end damage, while another showed a dark blue BMW 1 Series with a badly damaged rear.